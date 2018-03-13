The Northeast Missouri Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby is offering a Climate Advocate Training workshop on Saturday, March 24 from 1pm to 4:20 pm at the Adair County Annex Building, 300 Franklin St. . The session is free and will teach citizens the nuts and bolts of building political will to effect change in positive, constructive ways.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) has a unique approach of achieving change through building positive, respectful relationships with lawmakers and focusing on specific market-based, consumer-friendly solutions that have received support from conservatives and liberals alike. The workshop will include a mini-lobbying training.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby is non-partisan and has an active and growing Conservative Caucus. We are very interested in new conservative members who are concerned about protecting our families and communities from the costs and risks of extreme weather.

“Citizens’ Climate Lobby members here in Northeast Missouri and all over the country are telling us that their lives have changed since they have become involved with CCL,” says Sharon Bagatell, the group leader of the Northeast Missouri chapter. “They tell us they were concerned about extreme weather events, an uncertain energy future, and impacts on health and national security, and were looking for a way to make a difference. They are so grateful that CCL is showing them how to get involved and that there is a group of politically diverse people working together for the same goal. We want to offer more of our neighbors the same opportunity.”

In addition to lobbying, there will be varied roles for volunteers depending on individual interests. All are welcome to attend. Since refreshments will be served at the March 24 meeting, please RSVP to Sharon Bagatell, nemo@citizensclimatelobby.org or Christine Harker, charker@truman.edu.