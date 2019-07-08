The parsonage of the Scotland County Parish of the United Methodist Churches of Arbela, Downing, and Granger, located at 202 North Adams in Memphis, is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Christmas trees can be seen in nearly every room in the home, each displaying its own particular theme. The mantle is decorated in beautiful colors of Christmas. The special holiday table covers are pressed and ready for the refreshment table.

The parsonage will be opened to the community on Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, from 2:00-4:00, for much fun, food and fellowship. Pastor Marilyn Fitzgerald and her parishioners are excited to celebrate the love of Jesus and wish to share their enthusiasm in Christian hospitality!

There will be gifts and many surprises. Santa’s sleigh is waiting to be loaded with non-perishable food items to be delivered to the local food pantry. Please bring your offering to help fill the sleigh. Santa will gladly accept your donations of canned food, paper products, or other needed supplies for the pantry.

Mark your calendar now – Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, 2-4 p.m., 202 North Adams, Memphis MO. It may be plenty warm outside, but the A/C will be running on high!! Come visit with your neighbors and friends. Everyone is cordially invited.