Victor Childers hosted the annual Childers family reunion on Saturday, September 14. He and his two daughters, Katharine and Jean, welcomed extended family and friends to the Childers family farm at Sandhill. There were many friends and cousins from Northeast Missouri and surrounding communities.

Distant travelers included Katharine (Childers) Martin and her husband Larry from Jacksonville FL; the Hance’s from Auburn, WA; the Kirkland’s from Upland, CA; Dawn Kirkpatrick from Orlando, FL; and Forrester cousins from North Carolina.

The multi-generational gathering included Martin Guinn (100 years young) and Sophie Stricklen (age three). Three generations of several families, including Victor’s were present as an additional blessing.

The beautiful weather allowed everyone to enjoy a picnic lunch in benefit of the Rutledge School Society and a demonstration of grist mill operation. The family missed the presence of Jon Childers (Minnesota) and Charles Childers (Idaho), who both loved to come to the annual event until their passing this summer.

The Childers farm has been in the family since the 1870’s and has operated a saw mill and grist mill in the past as a source of income and service to the community.

Attendees: From Indiana included Victor Childers, Jean and Richard, Eva, Theo Childers-Arnold, Traci Simpson (Indianapolis), Christine Harrison (Brownsburg); from Florida – Katharine (Childers) and Larry Martin (Jacksonville), Dawn Kirkpatrick (Orlando); from Washington – Ron and Rachel Hance (Auburn); from California -Paul Kirkland, and Travis, Thitaelia, and Joshua Kirkland (Upland); from Tennessee -Teresa Keith, Ron Boone (Gallatin); from North Carolina – Bev and John Gordon (Oak Ridge), Vickie and Rick Babbitt (Kernersville); from Iowa – Ann Robinson (Des Moines); from Illinois – Nola and Joe Boyd (St. Charles), John and Sue Guio (DeKalb); from Missouri – Paul Slater (Bridgeton), Mark Forrester (Kansas City), Joe Forrester (Columbia), Lesa and Braden Berry (Savannah), Johnny and Carol Matlick (Wentzville), Joe Matlick (O’Fallon), Cletus and Pat Bergthold (Wheatland), Earl and Cindi Burgdorf (Florissant), Maurine Hayden Robinson (Arbela), Steve McPherson (Labelle), from Kirksville – Diane Johnson and Dennis Goodman, Deidre, Jaxson and Sophie Stricklen, Adam Childers-Arnold, Mackenzie Miller; close by – Lonnie and Reva Triplett, Joseph Black, Lacan Clarkwells, Stan Hildebrand, John and Bev Cole, Opel Blaine, Leslie Blaine, Ruth Ann Carnes, Elaine Forrester, Martin Guinn, Reva Hustead, Bob Hunolt, Ivan and Anna Mae Good, Celina Erickson, Bob and Angela Neese.

Submitted by Katharine (Childers) Martin