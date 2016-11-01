November has arrived, warmer than normal. Kayla was born on November 3 and I can remember it was a bit of a cool, rainy day, 30 years ago! She has never been found of birds or chickens. She and her family undertook to raise 90 meat chickens recently to butcher. It has been quite an experience for her, Bruce and Russ. They have all enjoyed getting to know the chicken business.

However, the meat chickens are always, and I mean always hungry and thirsty. No matter what time of day or night. During one family vacation, I chored for them, and believe me they like to eat. Once in a while, they would also manage to fly out of their designated pen. Guess what? Yes, you’re right. Call Mom. I always managed to get them back in safe and sound, and finally got them off to the butcher. I was actually glad to see them go. Now our freezers are bursting with fresh meat. What a story.

I do enjoy hearing laying hens browsing around the yard, singing and enjoying life, and bug hunting. So peaceful and country like. I think Kayla really enjoys those laying pullets as well. I know it will be exciting when they get their first egg.

I have had a busy week, and not much bird watching time. We visited our friends, Paul and Patsy, in Tennessee and I told them how to set up a bird feeding station. I think they would really enjoy it. They have a beautiful back yard, which would work great for bird watching. I hope it works out.

I placed some seed in my feeder, and not much more than a few sparrows have came to investigate; also Chickadees, a red-bellied woodpecker, tree sparrows, finches and others. Yesterday afternoon late, I had the largest flock of blackbirds, I feel that I have ever noticed. They have gathered as if to say goodbye until next spring.

I hope you all are enjoying getting your bird feeders ready for next year. Until next