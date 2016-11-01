Charles Wesley Ammons, 56, of Memphis died Friday, October 21, 2016 at his home in Memphis.

He was born the son of Hal B. and Susan McIntosh (Cook) Ammons on August 10, 1960 in Keokuk.

Charles graduated from the Gorin High School in 1977 and received a degree from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University).

He lived on his parents’ farm until his mother’s death, when he moved to Memphis. Charles enjoyed fishing and music, he used to collect and sell albums. He also enjoyed repairing bicycles. Charles volunteered at the food pantry and collected aluminum cans for recycling when he lived in Memphis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by a sister, Carol Ammons, of Kirksville.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 27, at the Gerth Funeral Chapel in Memphis with Dan Hite, pastor of the Memphis First Baptist Church, officiating. Paul Tague, David Tague, Tom DeBerry, Mike Cantril, Jason Ketchum and Bill Holland served as pallbearers.

Burial was in the Gorin Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Scotland County Nutrition Site or the Gorin Cemetery and can be left at or mailed to the Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences may be sent the family of Charles Ammons by signing the online guest register at gerthfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.