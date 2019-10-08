Charles Ray Garnett, age 66, formerly of Hamilton, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Arbela surrounded by his family.

Ray was born October 22, 1952 in Keokuk, IA, the son of Wilbur and Izean Hootman Garnett who preceded him in death.

Ray was raised in Luray and graduated the 8th grade there before attending both Wyaconda and Clark Co. R-1 Schools.

He was a former railroad employee for a brief time before becoming an over the road truck driver. He drove his first truck for Vernon Tippett.

He is survived by his life-long family: Gary and Jodie Holt and family of Arbela, Dickie and Kim Roberts and family of Hamilton, Ron Butler and family of Montrose, Lennie and Robin Anderson and family of Hamilton, and Vern and Mary Beth St. Clair and family of Wyaconda; and, Godson, Cody Holt and his wife, Ashley, of Arbela.

Ray was a humble, kind, and generous man and a true friend for life. He was a huge Nascar fan and lived and breathed the Dallas Cowboys. He loved attending car shows and rarely missed those at Nauvoo and Hamilton. He had made his home in Hamilton the past 46 years until his health declined following a two year illness and he moved to Arbela to have family care for him.

At Ray’s request, he has been cremated. There will be no services at this time. A private Celebration of Life and inurnment will follow at a later date with inurnment in the Combs Cemetery at Luray.

Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka handled the arrangements for Mr. Garnett.

