Charles Joe “Charlie” Boyer, 65, of rural Arbela, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, November 5, 2016, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.

He was born June 22, 1951, at Bloomfield, Iowa, to Hollis Jean “Hollie” and Mary Anabel (Jones) Boyer.

He attended Scotland County R-1 High School in Memphis, graduating with the class of 1969. He then attended college at the University of Missouri for one year.

He married Shelly Marie Priebe and to this union, a son and twin daughters were born. He later married his soul mate and best friend, Beth Houghton, on August 30, 2008.

Charlie was a farmer all of his life and a heavy equipment operator. He was a past president of the Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Association, was serving as vice-president of the Scotland County Hospital Board and was a past member of the Scotland County Ambulance Board.

He loved playing basketball in high school which made him an avid fan of all sports, watching as many games as possible on television. He enjoyed watching golf on television as well as playing the game when he could and played slow pitch softball. He took special pleasure in watching his children’s activities.

Left to cherish Charlie’s memory is his wife, Beth, of Arbela; sons, Andrew Joe “Andy” Boyer and his special friend, Amber Schmitt and her daughter, Payden, of Memphis; Jade Holt of Arbela; a daughter, Cali Holt, of Arbela and her fiancé, Weston Smith, of La Plata, Missouri. Other survivors include two sisters: Vicky Lynn Ward of Kirksville, Missouri; Tena Marie Parrish and her husband, Gary Lynn, of Memphis; nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, twin daughters, Candi Boyer and Mandi Boyer and two nephews: Michael Varnold and Gregory Varnold.

Visitation was held Tuesday, November 8, 2016, at the Memphis Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, at 2 P.M. with Pastor Jim Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow at the Granger Cemetery in rural Scotland County. Casket bearers will be Aaron Burr, Laddie Briscoe, Lynn Riney, Ed Beckert, Michael Billings, Mike Frazier, Randy Garnett, Harold Trump, and Walt Ahland.

Memorials may be made to the Scotland County Cancer Fund and may be left at or mailed to Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Online condolences for the Boyer family may be made by logging on to memphisfunealhome-mo.com.

Memphis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.