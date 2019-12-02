Many of the men who have served as vice-presidents of the United States have faded into obscurity, unless they were later elected as president or ascended to the presidency due to the death or resignation of a president. A former vice-president who was regarded as one of the most able statesmen of his time was Charles Gates Dawes. Mr. Dawes served as vice-president during the administration of President Calvin Coolidge, 1925-1929. Charles G. Dawes was born in Ohio in 1865, became a lawyer, practiced and engaged in business in Nebraska before moving to Evanston, Illinois in 1891. Dawes was a businessman, banker, writer, musician and composer. His ancestor William Dawes rode with Paul Revere in 1775 to warn Massachusetts colonists of the advance of the British. Charles G. Dawes entered politics in 1896, managing William McKinley’s campaign in Illinois. Dawes was chief procurement officer and a brigadier general during World War I. In 1921 Dawes became the country’s first director of the Bureau of the Budget. In 1924 while serving as chairman of a commission to settle the complex problems of German reparations, his Dawes Plan won him the Nobel Peace Prize. Later that year he was elected vice president on the Republican ticket. Following his term as vice president, Dawes was appointed ambassador to Great Britain, 1929-1932. He then resumed the banking business and was chairman of the board of the City National Bank and Trust Company in Chicago, Illinois, from 1932 until his death on April 23, 1951.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution