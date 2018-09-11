Charles “Charlie” Owen Price, 89, of Wyaconda, MO, died peacefully Tuesday, September 4, 2018 in Columbia, MO, with his loving daughter Melinda by his side. Melinda has devoted the past several years caring for her awesome father.

Charles was born on June 8, 1929 in Gorin, MO, the son of Owen Powell and Thelma “Beryl” Heath Price. He graduated from Wyaconda High School in Wyaconda, MO.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Navy. He proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Charles had been employed at Gardner Denver in LaGrange, MO for thirty-six years, retiring in 1999. He continued to work driving for a medical transportation company until 2009.

Charles enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying airplanes and traveling. We apologize to those he buzzed in the field while flying his airplane and chasing you from your tractors. Also, for scaring those who rode with him and sometimes making you sick. The fun memory of landing on Highway 22 in Centralia, MO, not once but twice, just because he could. We must mention his passion for the “ladies”. He had many special relationships over his lifetime. He truly lived life to the fullest.

Charles is survived by two sons, C. Wayne Price (Jackie) of Quincy, IL, Stephen E. Price (Teresa) of Blue Springs, MO; two daughters, Melinda S. Gifford of Wyaconda, MO and Kimberly A. Carson (Glen) of Fulton, MO; seven grandchildren, Sabrina Sparks (Donny) of Maywood, MO, Sarah Schlenker (Shawn) and Pamela Price all of Des Moines, IA and Timothy Price (Elizabeth) of Blue Springs, MO, Russel Justice (Jess) of Ely, United Kingdom, Michael Justice (Gaby) of Holts Summit, MO and Jared Justice of Columbia, MO; four great-granddaughters, Kelsea Price, Jennifer Sparks, Nicole Sparks and Kira Justice; five great-grandsons, Payton Price, Nathaniel Schlenker, Isaac Schlenker, Kayden Justice and Noah Price; and one great-great-grandson, Bodhi Ripley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Price; son-in-law, Frank Gifford; daughter-in-law, Linda Price; grandsons, Tyler Price and Christopher Justice; sister, Isabel (Joseph) Peterson; and brother, Donald (Dolores) Price; and a dear friend and partner in crime, Kent DaVolt.

There will be a grave side service with military honors at a later date.

Charlie, “On the Road Again”.