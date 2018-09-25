Former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both died on July 4, 1826 – the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Their deaths left Charles Carroll of Maryland as the last survivor of the 56 signers of the Declaration. In 1776, Carroll was one of the wealthiest men in the colonies. He gained public recognition for embracing the principle that the people are the true foundation of government and became known as the citizens’ patriot. Carroll, a Roman Catholic, was elected to the 2nd Maryland Convention in November 1774, effectively ending the ban on Catholics serving in Maryland politics. He was elected as a delegate to the 2nd Continental Congress from Maryland and was the only Catholic to sign the Declaration. Carroll was a slaveholder, but as a member of the Maryland Assembly he argued for the abolishment of slavery. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Carroll was sent a copy of the historic document and asked to inscribe his thoughts on the importance of the Declaration. He wrote, at age 89: “I am now the last surviving signer and I do hereby recommend to the present and future generations the principles of that important document as the best earthly inheritance their ancestors could bequeath to them, and pray that the civil and religious liberties they have secured to my country may be perpetuated to the remotest posterity and extended to the whole family of man.” Signed, Charles Carroll of Carrolton.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution