Students at the Memphis Head Start were treated to a special surprise March 15th as representatives of Shoes From the Heart, Missouri Care and the Scotland County Rotary Club visited the center.

Each student received a new pair of shoes, courtesy of the Macon-based charity, Shoes From the heart.

Founder Donnie Bonuchi said his organization serves Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.

“Shoes from the Heart believes in making a difference in the lives of those who have been affected by unforeseen circumstances by simply providing a basic need that we cannot live without… shoes,” he said.

The charity partners with a number of donors like Wal-Mart, Casey’s General Store and C&R Supermarkets, to help provide the new shoes. It was founded in 2012 by Donnie and the late Cindy Bonuchi.

The movement is supported by donations from private individuals, organizations such as the local Rotary club, and church groups in addition to the state and national corporate sponsors. Contributions can be sent to Shoes From the Heart at PO Box 171, Macon, MO 63552.