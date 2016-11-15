The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations have been busy organizing activities for the upcoming Holiday season. The annual “Lighting of the Square” here in Memphis, is set to take place on Friday, November 25th at dark.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce has assembled 24 new snowflake lights to hang on street poles this year with the help of Lucas Remley of Hollow Hill Designs who welded the frames. Additionally, All States Equipment donated and applied the powder coating for the snowflakes. The LED rope lighting was attached by Duane and Sandy Arnold, Bill and Kathy Kiddoo, Fred, Yvonne, Cecilia and Susan Brown. After the rope lighting was attached, Cody Brown, City of Memphis Light Dept. employee, attached the electrical cords with the help of his brother Caleb Brown. MACC hopes all of the community enjoys these holiday lights and their beautiful, blue glow!

Prior to the lighting event, everyone will have an opportunity to preregister for Memphis Bucks. From now until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25th, registration boxes can be found at most MACC member businesses.

Businesses are reminded to take their registration boxes to US Bank, Bank of Memphis (a Division of Bank of Kirksville), or Primrose Realty at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25th.

A total of $750.00 in Memphis Bucks will be given away at the conclusion of the lighting ceremony. One $250.00 prize, one $100.00 prize, two $50.00 prizes, ten $20.00 prizes and ten $10.00 prizes will all be given away during the drawing. You must be present to win.

The Lighting of the Square, starting at dark, will begin with the Mayoral Greeting followed by a greeting from the Chamber of Commerce President, Laura Schenk.

Additionally, a Soup and Sandwich Supper fundraiser is being sponsored by Show Me Speedway Go-Kart Track for their 2017 season. The supper is being held Friday, November 25th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Memphis Masonic Building on the East side of the Memphis Square. This is a free will fundraiser with various soups, sandwiches and desserts being served. Musical entertainment will also be provided by The Father’s Daughters.

Midnight Gladness is also back for its 3rd year. On Friday, December 2nd, a number of businesses in and around Memphis will be open from 6:00 p.m. to Midnight. Participating businesses will be running specials and offering prize drawings, free snacks and handouts. For more information about this event, contact Matthew Witmer at the Village Market, 660-465-7307.

MACC is also sponsoring their annual Holiday Residential and Business Lighting Contest. Anyone may nominate a residence or business for the contest. Simply call or go to the Memphis Democrat (465-7016) to submit your nomination. The deadline to vote is December 9th at noon and judging will take place on Saturday, December 10th.

Winners of the Residential category will receive Memphis Bucks including 1st Place – $200.00; 2nd Place – $150.00; 3rd Place – $75.00. The Business winner will receive a gift basket from MACC. Also, the people responsible for nominating the winners of this year’s lighting contest will also receive $20.00 in Memphis Bucks from MACC.

Finally, on Saturday, December 17th, Santa will make his annual visit to the Memphis V.F.W. There will be an afternoon Matinee at the Memphis Cinema; admission to the movie will be a non-perishable item for the food pantry. Fire truck rides with Santa will be available immediately following the matinee. After the ride, Santa and the children will be dropped off at the VFW for a visit and treats cosponsored by MACC and the VFW. Parents need to pick their children up at the VFW.

The next Chamber meeting will take place Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting place for the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is the Masonic Lodge Building.

The Chamber is always seeking new members. They offer coop advertising and their priority is to bring business into the community. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact Yvonne Brown at The Print Shop (660-465-2441) or Laura Schenk (660-465-7363). Current officers are Laura Schenk (Chairman), Yvonne Brown (Treasurer) and RaElla Wiggins (Secretary).