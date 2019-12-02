The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce will be kicking off the holiday season by lighting the lights on the Memphis Square Friday December the 6th at dusk.

Shoppers may now register at member businesses for the $600 in Memphis Bucks that will be given away in a drawing that evening at the Memphis Masonic Lodge at 6 p.m.. There will be ten $10 certificates, five $20 certificates, two $50 certificates, and one $100 certificate. The Grand Prize is a $200 certificate. Participants must be present to win.

Santa will also be there to pose for pictures and listen to children’s wishes. A fundraiser meal sponsored by the Masonic Lodge will be available, and there will be singing of Christmas music led by Schelle Cooley.

The Chamber is also sponsoring its annual holiday decorating contest. Anyone wanting to enter the contest may register at the Memphis Democrat Office on the east side of the Memphis Square. You may enter your own residence or nominate neighbors, friends or other deserving homes and businesses for their holiday decor. Entries should include their name, address, and phone number. The top three entries will received prizes of Memphis Bucks. Judging of the lights will be the evening of December 13th.

In case of inclement weather the event will be held in the Masonic Building.