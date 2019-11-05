The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is adding a new twist to a time-honored tradition. The annual holiday open house event will feature a cookie crawl in 2019.

“The event will allow people to gather some holiday cookies, shop and socialize and even win some prizes,” said MACC officer Debbie Kigar.

A number of Chamber members will host open houses on Sunday, November 17th to kick off the Christmas shopping season. The open houses will be from noon to 4 p.m.

New this year is the cookie crawl. Participants will start at the Madison House just off the northeast corner of the Memphis square. There they will pick up a cookie tin as well as a checklist of stops on the cookie crawl.

“There are a limited number of tins available this year,” said Kigar. “They will be given out on a first come, first served basis, one tin per family.”

From there participants will be able to gather cookies at more than 20 area businesses to fill the tin. Cookie Crawl stops will include Scotland County Hospital, Payne Funeral Chapel, Keith’s Cafe, Scentsy – Molly Morrow, Memphis Democrat, Wenches Workshop, Casey’s General Store, Gerth & Basket Furniture, Just Saying Designs, Wilson Law Office, Stott’s Bookkeeping & Tax, Countryside Flowers, Junk Fairy, Hair Co. Primrose Realty, House of Blue, J’s Foods, State Farm Insurance and the Madison House.

The Chamber will sponsor prizes along with drawings and other gifts to be offered by participating businesses not to mention open house specials.

For more information contact Kigar at 660-341-2332.