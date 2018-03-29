The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce meeting was held March 13 at the Masonic Building.

President Laura Schenk called the meeting to order. Minutes of the February Meeting were read. Motion moved and second to approve. Motion carried.

April 14, is the Annual Chamber Pancake Day, from 7-10 a.m. This year it will be held at the Masonic Building.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for S.C. Hospital New Clinic will be held on March 27th at 1:15 p.m.

Sandy Arnold moved motion for Chamber to donate $200 to the Tiger Trail Easter Egg Hunt. Motion Second by RaElla Wiggins, motion carried.

The third Saturday in June has been set for Peanut Days.

Dr. Donelson announced there was going to be a Gospel Group at the Memphis Theatre on March 29, at 7 p.m.

Motion moved to adjourn, second, motion carried.

The Chamber meets the second Tuesday of each month at The Masonic Building at 6:30 p.m.

We would like to encourage all members that can to attend. If you are interested in becoming a Chamber member contact Yvonne Brown, Treasure for more information.