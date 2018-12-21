by Rick Fischer

If you are looking for something fun to do in the Memphis area this holiday season, be sure to take a drive through town and check out the outstanding holiday light displays.

Out-of-town judges had a REALLY tough time choosing the three best-decorated homes from a total of NINE entries, many of which included outdoor music as well as animated characters.

THIRD PRIZE and one hundred dollars in Memphis Bucks was awarded this past Saturday evening to the home of Danny and Terri Emel, which is located about three blocks south of the Memphis First Baptist Church, south of the Scotland County R-I School.

SECOND PRIZE and $150.00 in Memphis Bucks went to the mostly blue-lit home of Jerry and Janice Grosenkemper on South Knott Street.

FIRST PLACE and $200.00 in Memphis Bucks was awarded to the multi-colored home of Michael Buford at 502 Cleveland Street. Michael’s dad Leon also received twenty dollars in Memphis Bucks as he nominated his son’s winning entry.

Homes receiving honorable mention included the home of Dorothy Harvey at 418 West North Street; the home of Chloe and Ciera Smith at 533 North Market; the two story home of Jordyn Fulk on the north side of East Jackson Street; the home of Leon and Hazel Buford next to the Pentecostal Church; the Kyle, Jenny and Randall Aldridge home at 217 South Knott Street; and the home of Michael and Julie Monroe at 338 South Adams Street in Memphis.

The best decorated business, Scotland Co. Pharmacy, will receive a very nice gift basket. Memphis Funeral Home received honorable mention in the best decorated business category.