The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for Halloween with nearly $400 in prizes available in the 2018 promotion. In addition to the traditional Safe Stops trick or treating event to be held on Halloween, this year the MACC will also be hosting a painted pumpkin contest as well as a pumpkin pie eating contest.

Both competitions will be held starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 27th at the Memphis Fire Station.

Prizes will be awarded in three different age divisions, 10 and under, 11-17, and adult, in both the pumpkin contest and the pie eating event. First place in each division will pay $30 in Memphis Bucks, with second pace earning $20 and third prize $10.

The pumpkin decorating contest is open to the public. Simply submit your entry the day of the event. Pre-registration will be required for the pie eating event to allow sufficient baked goods. The event will be limited to the first 20 participants in each age division. To register contact Debbie Woods at the Daisy Patch at 660-465-8600.

The Safe Stop event will be held on Wednesday, October 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. Look for signs at participating MACC members to know who will be handing out candy.