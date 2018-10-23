Chad Knepp, 47, of Rutledge, Missouri died on Thursday, October 18, 2018, at his brother’s home in Winfield, Iowa, after a six-month struggle with cancer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com
Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa is caring for his arrangements.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.