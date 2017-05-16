I want to publicly applaud the efforts of Elaine Smith, Ronnie Tinkle, Jeff Smith, and the generous donor(s) who made the revitalization of the Bethel Cemetery possible! On behalf of all the Rodgers, Barr and Overfield descendants, we are so grateful for your hard work!

Seeing Bethel the last time I was in Scotland County was heartbreaking and I wanted so badly to find a way to get it cleaned up. Elaine, Ronnie, Jeff, and the donor(s) were an answer to prayer. God Bless you!

Bruce Rodgers

Rochester, MN