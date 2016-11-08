Cell Tech Electronics, an authorized agent of U.S. Cellular, recently opened their doors on the southwest corner of the Memphis square, 135 S. Main Street. Previously Scott’s Cellular, the new business still offers cell phone coverage through U.S. Cellular.

Owners, David and Katrina Wellman, opened their first Cell Tech store sixteen years ago and currently own stores in five other locations including Canton, MO, two offices in Quincy, IL, Mt. Sterling, IL, and Jerseyville, IL.

In addition to U.S. Cellular coverage, they offer a wide variety of products and services including tablets, home phones and solutions to help with monitoring.

“We focus our attention on smaller communities and enjoy giving back to the people we serve,” stated owner, Katrina Wellman. “Our passion is “Tunes not Text”, a distracted driving campaign.” They have partnered with WGEM, Blessing Hospital and Illinois State Police to bring a driving simulator to schools and show the dangers of texting while driving and other distractions. “One of our main goals is to promote defensive driving,” explained Wellman. “We want our young drivers to be aware of their surroundings and not only practice safe driving habits, but watch what others are doing as well.”

The Wellman’s operate their store locations with the help of U.S. Cellular Agent, Sales and Development Manager, Heather Hoffman. Heather provides U.S. Cellular support to 18 locations throughout Missouri and Illinois.

Additionally, Toni Stone is the General Manager of all six Cell Tech Electronics locations and Cecily Williams serves as the Memphis location associate, along with the help of associates from the Canton location. “Our goal is to find two more full-time associates for the Memphis location,” said Williams.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, November 4th, welcoming the new business to the community. Everyone is invited to stop by and visit with Cecily, or one of the other associates, about all the products and services now being offered.