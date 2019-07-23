A Celebration of Life for James Frederick “Jim” Dickerson will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, at the V.F.W. in Memphis.

Jim Dickerson passed away July 1, 2019 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis. As per his wishes he donated his tissue and organs and they were retrieved by the Mid America Transplant with cremation rites following. His family will have a private inurnment at the Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery southwest of Memphis at a later date.

Jim was able to give the gift of life by being an eye and tissue donor, in which case can restore health and heal lives of more than 75 people.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested Mid America Transplant or The Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery in care of the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy; one son, Eric (Jennifer) Dickerson of Memphis, Missouri; and one daughter, Kristen (Matt) Wyrwich of Shanghai, China; one brother, Richard Dickerson, Bible Grove, Missouri; and one sister, Mary Hampton, Marseilles, Illinois; one grandson, Carter Dickerson, Lancaster, Missouri; three step-children grandchildren, Tanner Alexander, Columbia, Missouri, Jansen and Bristol Alexander, Memphis, Missouri; father and mother-in-law: Leo (Beverly) Pooley of Sun City, Arizona; three sisters-in-law, Jan (Bob) Lien, Winona, Minnesota, Mary Ellen (Greg) Alexander, Dallas, Texas and Linda Peterson and Bill Kogos, Sycamore, Illinois.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dickerson family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.