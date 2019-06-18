The Cedar Grove Club met on Wednesday, June 12 at the home of Betty Bissell in Greensburg, MO. Betty served a delicious lunch of ham salad, chicken salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, fresh vegetables and pineapple upside down cake. Enjoying it were Betty Bissell, Christine Musgrove, Joy Musgrove, Reta Stott, Virginia Woods and Phyllis Heckethorn.

After lunch, the meeting was called to order. The minutes and treasurer’s report were read. Old buisness and new business were discussed.

Club for July will be a the home of Christine Musgrove in Gorin, MO.

Reta closed out the meeting with an inspirational thought: “It’s not the music that life give you, it’s how you dance to it.”

After the meeting was adjourned, everyone had a nice time visiting.

Submitted by Phyllis Heckethorn