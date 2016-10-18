The Cedar Grove Club met on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at the home of Reta Stott. Once everyone had arrived, we loaded up and took the scenic route to Keosauqua, Iowa where we had a delicious lunch at Riverbend Pizza and Steakhouse. The rain started pouring down while we were eating so, after we were done; we shared stories about fall and Halloween. Telling the stories were Betty Bissell, Reta Stott, Virginia Woods and Phyllis Heckethorn.

Once the rain had stopped, we took a drive through Lacey State Park, going down around the lake and along the Des Moines River, enjoying the fall foliage. On our way out of the park, we saw a doe, which was gracious enough to pose for a couple of pictures before running into the woods. From there, we took scenic roads back to Cantril, Iowa, where we had a quick shopping stop at Dutchman’s before heading back to Reta’s.

Back at Reta’s, we had a quick business meeting. We discussed what the club was going to do for Christmas this year. Final decisions will be made at the November 9th meeting at the home of Betty Bissell.

Submitted by Phyllis Heckethorn.