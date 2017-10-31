The Cedar Grove Club met on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at the Scotland County Care Center in the Sun Room. The Care Center was holding a fund raising potato bar. Phyllis Heckethorn was hostess. Also present were Betty Bissell, Grace Brown, Peggy Cumby, Christine Musgrove, Joy Musgrove, Reta Stott, and Virginia Woods.

After the reading of the minutes and treasurer’s report, old business was discussed. A gift card will be sent to Linda Garmin, daughter of former member, Marianne Garmin, who was affected by the hurricane. Our cancer donation this year will be made in memory of Joyce Arnold.

The nursing home planting has been turned over to the committee to do as they see fit.

Plans for Christmas will be discussed at the November meeting. Christine will be hostess.

Submitted by Phyllis Heckethorn.