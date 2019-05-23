by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Friday, May 17, 2019) – Mother nature hasn’t been too kind to the Midwest so far this season, as the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri has tried two other times to get their first race completed. But rains during both of those scheduled days would force them to cancel those events. Finally, on Friday May 17th all of the rains stayed north of the Iowa / Missouri border, which helped to draw 91 teams to the grounds for competition.

The 14-lap Sport Compact feature it was Brandon Reu taking the checkered flag ahead of Isaiah Penton Brandon Allison came from 8th to finish 3rd. Tyler Haring started 12th and finished 4th ahead of Barry Taft in fifth.

Abe Huls and Beau Taylor led the field to green in the 18 lap Stock Car feature but it was Cayden Carter who would end up first across the finish line. Huls started to pull away from the rest of the field early but a pair of caution flags helped bring him back to the field. Carter tried to get under Huls coming off turn 4 for a number of laps and finally pulled it off on the final circuit, as the two raced side-by-side off turn 4 and Carter would edge out Huls at the line by a nose to claim the win. Huls settled for a close 2nd. John Oliver, Jr. was 3rd followed by Derrick Agee and Todd Reitzler in 5th.

The 16-lap SportMod win went Dylan Van Wyk who beat Brayton Carter and Bobby Six to the checkered flag. Logan Anderson was fourth and Adam Birck took fifth.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 14 lap Hobby Stocks, with Dustin Griffiths and Derek Kirkland making up the front row. Griffiths took advantage of his draw to grab the lead on lap 1 over Josh Modde and Mike Kincaid. While Griffiths pulled away, Modde, Kincaid and Kirkland battled for the runner up spot. Kirkland was able to take over second on lap 3, and then went to work on chasing down Griffiths. But without a caution, there was no catching Griffiths. Who cruised to an easy win. Kirkland was 2nd, Modde, was 3rd, Kincaid was 4th, with Eric Knutson coming home in 5th.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, MO

Friday, May 17, 2019

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Andrew Schroeder, Keswick, IA; 3. Derrick Stewart, Ainsworth, IA; 4. Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, IA; 5. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 6. Kurt Kile, Nichols, IA; 7. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 8.Brandon Banks, Washington, IA; 9. Johnny Wyman, Fulton, MO; 10. Jared Fuller, Memphis, MO; 11. Charles Baker, LaBelle, MO; 12. Bill Baker, Hannibal, MO; 13. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 14. Garrett Wilson, Carlisle, IA; 15. Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO; 16. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 17. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 18. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 19. Kyle Brown, Kellogg, IA; 20. Brandon Williams, Platte City, MO; 21. Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO; 22. Fisher Reese, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: 1. Cayden Carter; 2. Zack VanderBeek; 3. Dugan Thye; 4. Austin Howes; 5. Brandon Lennox; 6. Bill Baker; 7. Fisher Reese; 8 Jared Fuller

Heat 2: 1. Kyle Brown; 2. Andrew Schroeder; 3. Derrick Stewart; 4. Garrett Wilson; 5. Brandon Williams; 6. Dakota Simmons; 7. Charles Baker

Heat 3: 1. Kurt Kile; 2. Brandon Banks; 3. Johnny Wyman; 4. Dalton McKenney; 5. Kelly Buckallew; 6. Kiel Morton; 7. Mitch Boles

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. Derrick Agee, Huntsville, MO; 5. Todd Reitzler, Grinnell, IA; 6. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 7. Tyler Moore, Lockridge, IA; 8. Pete Stogdel, Fowler, IL; 9. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 10. Michael Larsen, Quincy, IL; 11. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 12. Kyle Brown, Kellogg, IA; 13. Mike Hornung Jr., Keokuk, IA; 14. Shawn Ritter, Keystone, IA; 15. Jason See, Albia, IA; 16. Scott Jordan, Wapello, IA

Heat 1: 1. Jason See; 2. John Oliver Jr.; 3. Nathan Wood; 4. Abe Huls; 5. Shawn Ritter; 6. Derrick Agee; 7. Tyler Moore; 8. Michael Larsen

Heat 2: 1. Todd Reitzler; 2. Cayden Carter; 3. Beau Taylor; 4. Chad Krogmeier; 5. Kyle Brown; 6. Scott Jordan; 7. Pete Stogdel; 8. Mike Hornung Jr.

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Dylan Van Wyk, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Brayton Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. Bobby Six, Keokuk, IA; 4. Logan Anderson, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 6. Shane Paris, Muscatine, IA; 7. Casey Lancaster, Glenwood, MO; 8. Trent Brink, Bussey, IA; 9. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA; 10. Ryan Harris, Muscatine, IA; 11. Tony Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA; 12. Levi Long, Payson, IL; 13. Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 14. Corey Cooper, Bethel, MO; 15. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 16. Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL; 17. Chris Archer, Moulton, IA; 18. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 19. Colton Livezey, New Sharon, IA; 20. Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, IA; 21. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 22. Cody Layman, Anisworth, IA; 23. John Anderson Novinger, MO; 24. Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO; 25. John M. Anderson, Kirksville, MO; 26. David Snyder, Greentop, MO

Heat 1: 1. Logan Anderson; 2. Shane Paris; 3. Dylan Van Wyk; 4. Daniel Fellows; 5. Casey Lancaster; 6. Tony Johnson; 7. Ryan Harris; 8. Hugh Eddy; 9. Austin Becerra

Heat 2: 1. Brayton Carter; 2. Carter VanDenBerg; 3. Brandon Dale; 4. Cody Layman; 5. Tom Lathrop; 6. Trent Brink; 7. Jeff Frana; 8. Chris Archer; 9. David Snyder

Heat 3: 1. Adam Birck; 2. Bobby Six; 3. Colton Livezey; 4. John Anderson; 5. Josh Holtman; 6. Levi Long; 7. John M. Anderson; 8. Corey Cooper

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Dustin Griffiths, Hedrick, IA; 2. Derek Kirkland, Centerville, IA; 3. Josh Modde, Truro, IA; 4. Mike Kincaid, Cincinnati, IA; 5. Eric Knutson, Slater, IA; 6. Travis Fenton, Des Moines, IA; 7. Jadyn Stevens, Hedrick, IA; 8. Brandon Long, Des Moines, IA; 9. Cody Winn, Greentop, MO

Heat: 1. Dustin Griffiths; 2. Mike Kincaid; 3. Derek Kirkland; 4. Josh Modde; 5. Eric Knutson; 6. Jadyn Stevens; 7. Travis Fenton; 8. Brandon Long; 9. Cody Winn

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Isaiah Penton, Huntsville, MO; 3. Brandon Allison, Oskaloosa, IA; 4. Tyler Haring, Oskaloosa, IA; 5. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 6. William Michel, Muscatine, IA; 7. James Haring, Oskaloosa, IA; 8. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 9. Rachel Kile, Nichols, IA; 10. Kevin Garrett, Bloomfield, IA; 11. Ryan Lewis, Clark, MO; 12. Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO; 13. Jake Houston, Burlington, IA; 14. Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 15. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 16. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 17. Jacob Smith, Atalissa, IA; 18. Tanner Burton, Clark, MO

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Josh Barnes; 3. Brandon Allison; 4. Kevin Garrett; 5. Ryan Lewis; 6. Cody Bowman; 7. William Michel; 8. Jacob Smith; 9. Jaden DeLonjay

Heat 2: 1. Jake Houston; 2. Barry Taft; 3. Dylan Schantz; 4. James Haring; 5. Isaiah Penton; 6. Tyler Haring; 7. Rachel Kile; 8. Tanner Burton; 9. Jeffrey DeLonjay