Talented performers, a variety of popular music, and splendid costumes will highlight the Memphis Community Players, Inc. production of Oklahoma! on June 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Memphis Theatre.

Thirty-six performers and a host of individuals working on music, stage construction and design, costume design, lights, make-up and hair styles, and tickets, are preparing for the musical. Lori Fulk, Amy Carleton, and Michael Fulk have led the cast in preparation for the musical ensembles and solos, and Trinity Davis and Lynnette Dyer have choreographed the dance numbers. Mary Ann Kirkpatrick, Sarah Myers, and Becky Peterson have designed and constructed the costumes. Harlo Donelson, Jeff and Lynnette Dyer, Dallace Schumacher, and Brooke and Frank Wineinger have designed the set. Debbie Seamster and Jeff Dyer are coordinating the lights, and Kim Smith is styling hair and make-up. Sheila Berkowitz is director for the production.

This summer’s production features several young performers in leading roles. Scotland County R-1 2017 graduates in the show are Duncan Carleton (Ali Hakim), Elijah Cooley (drummer), Sadie Davis (dancer/chorus member), Evan Hite (Jud), and Ariel Quenneville (Gertie Cummings). Other high school performers are Katie Feeney (Ado Annie), Slade McAfee (Will Parker) and dancers/chorus members Ewan Carleton, Micah Cooley, Clara Davis, Claire Hite, Reilly Shoemaker, Brooke Smith, Caroline Trump, Eric Yarbrough, and Erica Yarbrough. College grads Elizabeth Duzan and Hannah Ross and SCR-1 students Jaden Fuller, Autumn Huber, and Quinton Shaffer round out the list of young performers.

Oklahoma!, which is set in the early 1900’s in Oklahoma Territory, features sweethearts cowboy Curly McClain (Cole Tippett) and farmer’s daughter Laurey Williams (Lindsay Tippett).