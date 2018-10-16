Feeling lost, overwhelmed or uncertain? Scotland County Hospital is offering a free-of-charge Caregiver Resource Group for families and friends with loved ones in their care. This monthly group will provide an opportunity for families/friends to discuss their current situation, receive guidance and advice from the facilitator, learn about community resources, and help each other with tips, advice, and learning experiences. Caregivers face numerous challenges and uncertainties. Attendees will have an opportunity to share their feelings and share knowledge with others facing similar issues. Your many responsibilities are demanding and difficult, but can be rewarding as well. You are not alone. Receive practical advice and share your experiences, while helping others who are going through a similar journey.

The group will be facilitated by Valerie Brown, RN, BSN. Ms. Brown is the director of Scotland County Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions. Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program, designed to meet the unique needs of older adults over the age of 65 struggling with depression and anxiety often related to aging.

Joining a support group is one of the most effective actions individuals can take when dealing with the challenges of care giving. Participants of the Caregiver Resource Group may find they share common experiences and concerns with other group members. They may also benefit from the emotional support, encouragement and advice that oftentimes leads to problem solving.

Attendees are invited to come as frequently as they wish. This event is free and open to the public. The dates for the rest of the year (2018): November 15 and December 20. Next year’s dates (2019): Jan 17, February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17, November 21 and December 19.