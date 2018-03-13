The Scotland County campus bowl program recorded a perfect night at Paris on March 5th, besting the host squad as well as visiting Fayette in both varsity and junior varsity action.

The Tigers used a big fourth quarter to outlast the host Coyotes by a final of 250-210. SCR-I held a slim advantage heading into the final 10 questions, but was able to nail two toss-ups and add 30 bonus points in the round to pick up the conference victory.

Stephen Terrill led Scotland County in scoring, answering 10 toss-up questions. Andrew Ebeling and Adam Slayton each answered two questions.

SCR-I capped off a big night, handing previously undefeated Fayette its first loss of the season. The Tigers opened a big lead through three periods and held off a late Fayette run to post the 250-220 win. The Falcons answered the final four toss-ups and had a chance to win the match but SCR-I stole the final bonus question to steal the victory.

Terrill led the way with 10 toss-up answers. Ebeling and Jacob Kapfer each answered two.

SCR-I improves to 6-2 on the year with the victories.

The Scotland County junior varsity remained undefeated on the year posting a 200-160 win over Fayette and a 150-110 victory against Paris.

Anna Triplett and Eric Yarbrough each answered six toss-up questions in the win over the Falcons.

Morgan Blessing was the leading scorer in the victory against Paris, answering five toss-ups. Yarbrough and Triplett each answered three questions.