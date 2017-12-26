LAMONI, IA (12/21/2017)– The honor roll lists for Graceland University’s 2017 fall term have been announced, and Calesse Bair of Memphis, MO, has been named to the Honors List.

Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honors list. Congratulations, Calesse! Graceland commends you on your academic success.

