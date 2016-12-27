While I try to restrict most of my internet reading to major trusted sources with real life brick-and-mortar headquarters, such as PBS and such, occasionally I do run across items I consider worth sharing with others, including your paper.

What follows comes under ‘Author Unknown’, but it represents many liberals’ views as well as my own. If Trumpets don’t have buyers’ remorse yet, many of them soon will.

Folks, that vulgarian lies even when the truth would do. He did NOT win ‘in a landslide’ as he claims, not even the Electoral College. And he lost the popular vote by almost 3 million. Another important point to consider is that if he does try to start a registry of ANY group, Muslim or otherwise, many of us intend to put ourselves on it in solidarity with those targeted because WE understand that registration is a mere prelude to internment – and when Trump finishes with one group, sooner or later he’ll get around to the rest of us.

If you doubt me, here’s another news story you’ll never hear on Fox: he filed a $10 million lawsuit against a popular chef who refused to open a restaurant in the latest hotel near the White House! If a person chooses to open a business, they do indeed have an obligation to serve everyone; however, this chef refused to go into business with the notoriously litigious fraud largely because of the immigrant bashing. You know, the guy that American banks turn away from now so he has to kiss up to Putin for foreign business. The one who won’t be happy until he puts a hammer and sickle on the stars and stripes. Etc etc etc. And brother, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

But I digress. Here’s the composition I wanted to share from ‘Author Unknown’, although I took the opportunity by custom to adapt it somewhat more to my own purposes:

“I listened as they called my President a Muslim.

I listened as they called him and his family a pack of monkeys.

I listened as they said he wasn’t born here.

I listened as some pastors gleefully prayed for his death during church services!

I watched as they blocked every single path to progress that they could.

I saw the pictures of him as Hitler.

I watched them shut down the government and hurt the entire nation twice.

I watched them turn their backs on every opportunity to open worthwhile dialog.

I watched them say that they would not even listen to any choice for Supreme Court no matter who the nominee was.

I listened as they openly said that they will oppose him at every turn.

I watched as they did just that.

I listened.

I watched.

I paid attention.

Now, I’m being called on to be tolerant.

To move forward.

To denounce protesters.

To “Get over it.”

To accept this…

I will NOT.

I WILL do my part to make sure this great American mistake becomes the embarrassing footnote of our history that it deserves to be.

I will do this as quickly as possible every chance I get.

I will do my part to limit the damage that this man can do to my country.

I will watch his every move and point out every single mistake and misdeed in a loud and proud voice.

I will let you know in a loud voice every time this man backs away from a promise he made to them.

Them. The people who voted for him.

The ones who sold their souls and prayed for him to win.

I will do this so that they never forget.

And they will hear me.

They will see it in my eyes when I look at them, even though I know and love some of them and might be smiling.

They will hear it in my voice when I talk to them.

They will know that I know who they are.

They will know that I know what they are.

Do not call for my tolerance. I’ve tolerated all I can.

Now it’s their turn to tolerate ridicule of their president; as yet we’ve only scratched the surface of what horrors about him need to see the light of day.

Be aware, make no mistake about it, every single thing that goes wrong in our country from this day forward is now Trump’s fault just as much as they thought it was Obama’s.

I find it unreasonable for them to expect from me what they were entirely unwilling to give.”

I might also add the GOP should remember that Senate Rule 22, which they used at every turn to stop good things from happening, can also be used to stop bad things as well. We intend to put it to full use.

Frances Perkins

Memphis MO 63555