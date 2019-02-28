The Scotland County R-1 School District in Memphis, Missouri will accept bids on complete unit school buses described herein until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019. Please submit bids and spec sheets on the following:

Option 1: One (1) new 2018, 2019, or 2020 model – 71 passenger conventional school bus with luggage compartment

Three (3) new 2018, 2019 or 2020 model – 65 passenger conventional school bus.

or

Option 2: One (1) used 2018, 2019, or 2020 model – 71 passenger conventional school bus with luggage compartment

Three (3) used 2018, 2019 or 2020 model – 65 passenger conventional school bus.

All price quotations shall be F.O.B. Memphis, Missouri. Payment will be made within thirty (30) days of acceptance of the units. New unit(s) must be delivered by July 15, 2019.

The specifications as attached shall be adhered to by all bidders. Any deviations must be specifically noted and pointed out on the bid sheet. The Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



Bids will be reviewed at the Board Meeting on March 14, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at High School Library located at 606 W Lovers Lane, Memphis, Missouri 63555.