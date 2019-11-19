The lone seniors on the Scotland County football team went out with a bang this week as the Lewis & Clark Conference coaches handed out their post season awards. Branton Burrus and Parker Triplett earned first team all conference honors on both offense and defense to lead a long list of SCR-I award winners.

Burrus ran the ball 117 times for 583 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 171 yards to earn first team all conference at running back.

Triplett was named the league’s top tight end despite missing the final three games of the year with a knee injury.

Also earning first team all conference honors on offense were quarterback Hayden Long and lineman Eli Kigar.

Long completed 59 of 125 passes for 1,278 yards and 17 TDs. He also ran the ball 101 times for a team high 700 yards and 11 TDs.

Marceline’s Cullen Bruner was named the Conference Offensive Player of the year after earning first team honors at running back, kicker and punter.

He was joined on the first team offense by teammate Colby Sims on the offensive line. Harrisburg earned three spots on the first team offense with lineman Brayton Stephenson, receiver Jace Carr and athlete Wyatt Robinson. Westran’s Kolby Dale was the other first team running back. Jackson King of Salisbury was a first team wide receiver and teammate Andrew Furlong was named first team offensive line.

Linemen Quess Freking of Fayette and Robert Mauck of Knox County were their team’s lone first team recipients.

Burrus and Triplett each earned first team honors on defense as well, along with Kadon Chabert and Alex Long. Burrus led the Tigers with 108 tackles, one ahead of Long as the duo earned top linebacker spots. Chabert was honored on the defensive line and Triplett was awarded at defensive back.

Sims and Mauck were the other first team linebackers. Fayette’s Robert Saunders and Josh Henderson and Paris’s Devin Miller joined Chabert on the line.

Jack Kindle of Fayette, Preston Stewart of Salisbury and Leyton Bain of Westran were the other top defensive backs.

Kaden Anders was the lone Tiger named to the second team on offense, earning recognition in the dual threat athlete slot. He rushed for 470 yards and four TDs and led the team with 20 receptions for 432 yards and seven touchdowns.

Salisbury’s Grant Biere was the second team quarterback. Dawson Wiswall of Fayette, Kaison Berry of Paris and Wade Cooper of Schuyler County were the running backs and Wyatt Malloy of Marceline and Reese Barton of Paris were the receivers.

Chris Brown of Fayette, Hunter Quinn of Marceline, Ethan Redington of Paris, Carter Patwary of Westran and Matthew Carlson of Knox County were named second team on the offensive line.

SCR-I earned three spots on the second team defense. Trayton Buckallew and Kigar were honored on the defensive line while Anders was recognized at linebacker.

Also honored were linemen Gavin Curtis of Harrisburg, Hunter Quinn of Marceline and Matthew Carlson of Knox County; linebackers Dawson Wiswall of Fayette, Collin Bruner of Marceline and Ethan Reddington of Paris; and backs Wyatt Robinson of Harrisburg, Branson Miller of Knox County and Alex McCauslin and Wyatt Malloy of Marceline.

Alex Long earned third team honors at running back and was joined by Preston Sanchez and Chabert on the offensive line.

The third team quarterback was Tanner Lanes of Harrisburg. Garren Vroman and DJ Moore of Fayette were named third team running backs. Cale Polson of Fayette and Preston Stewart of Salisbury were the receivers with Taren McCluskey of Paris at tight end. Alex Green of Paris was honored at athlete with Josh Henderson of Fayette and Devin Miller of Paris recognized on the offensive line.

Owen Tripett earned third team honors at defensive back for SCR-I. Tanner Newbrough of Paris, Kyle Linneman of Salisbury, Taren McCluskey of Paris and Aidan Krogg of Westran were honored on the defensive line. Third team linebackers were Ryan Starr of Westran, Andrew Furlong of Salisbury and Reese Barton of Paris. Defensive backs were Jackson King of Salisbury, Zach Henderson of Fayette and Jace Carr of Harrisburg.

Alex Long was named the first team return specialist. Robert Mauck of Knox County earned the defensive player of the year honors and Harrisburg’s Steve Hopkins was named the coach of the year.