A Burlington, IA woman was killed and six passengers in her vehicle sustained serious injuries in a one-car crash just east of Cantril, IA on Highway 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14th.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Mindy Raye Johnson, 26, was eastbound on Highway 2 in a 2005 Mercury Mariner when the SUV went off the right side of the roadway onto the gravel shoulder. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle returned to the roadway and traveled off the left side of the roadway, traveling down a steep embankment on the north side of the road where it overturned before coming to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.

Johnson was pronounced deceased at the accident scene.

April I. Maul, 36, of Burlington suffered serious injuries as well as two eight-year-old passengers. They were taken to University Hospital in Iowa City. Another eight-year-old passenger, a five-year-old passenger and a three-year-old passenger were also injured in the wreck and transported to Van Buren County Hospital.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.