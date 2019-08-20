A hole in one was recorded in the early morning hours of Saturday at Timber Ridge Golf, a hole in one door that is.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s office, a burglar(s) forced entry into the club house through the east door. Once inside, the thief damaged the cash register and the safe before making off with a large amount of cash as well as merchandise, including soda and beer.

The break in was discovered Saturday morning by the club house attendant.

In addition to the property damage to the door, register and safe, the country club will now also face the added cost of replacing a large number of locks, as at least one set of keys to the facility was believed stolen in the break in.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious vehicle traffic in the area after midnight in the morning of August 16th is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 660-465-2106.