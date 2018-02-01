A string of burglaries in Memphis during the summer of 2017 have resulted in a seven-year prison sentence for a Memphis man.

Brandon J. Albertson, 30, was sentenced to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in December to the class D felony of burglary in the second degree. He was also sentenced to three years in the DOC on a class D felony charge of forgery.

Those sentences will run concurrently with each other and will run concurrently with similar sentences handed down by Judge Gary Dial in a separate case against Albertson. He pled guilty to two additional class D felony charges of burglary, an additional class D felony charge of forgery as well as a class D felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle and a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing.

In that case, Albertson was also sentenced to seven years in the DOC on each of the four D felony charges in addition to 90 days in the county jail on the misdemeanor charge.

Probation was denied and Albertson was committed to the DOC, with credit granted for time served while awaiting trial.

Albertson was arrested on August 23, 2017 by the Memphis Police Department following a break in at 428 N. Clay Street in Memphis. He was later arrested for a similar burglary at 438 N. Clay Street.