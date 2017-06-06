Truman State University has released the names of students who graduated during spring commencement. More than 1,100 students participated in the May 13 ceremony.

KatRina Annette Burgess of Memphis earned a Master of Arts degree at the ceremony.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 20 consecutive years. Washington Monthly’s 2016 “College Rankings” placed Truman as the top public university in the nation. Truman was the only Missouri school on the entire top 100 master’s university list.