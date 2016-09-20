Salisbury could have used a modern day Paul Revere on Friday night to warn them if the attack was coming by air or by ground. Fortunately Mother Nature gave Scotland County a break from the rain so none of the Tigers’ six touchdowns came by sea.

Aaron Buford pulled off a unique feat en route to a career night as he led SCR-I to a 42-6 win over the Panthers. The senior threw for a touchdown, caught a touchdown and ran for three more scores as Scotland County demolished Salisbury for the Lewis & Clark Conference victory.

The Tigers’ defense forced a three and out by Salisbury on the opening possession and then answered the challenge once again after an SCR-I fumble gave the Panthers the ball at the 32-yard line.

Aaron Blessing caught Salisbury quarterback Garrett Francis in the backfield for a five yard loss and on fourth down Stephen Terrill sacked Garrett to give SCR-I the ball back.

SCR-I got on the board when Buford connected with Ryan Slaughter on a slant route. The defender slipped on the wet grass and that was all the opening the speedy Slaughter needed as he sprinted to the end zone for the 63 yard touchdown. Gage Dodge booted the point after attempt through the uprights to put SCR-I ahead 7-0 with 4:03 left in the first period.

Salisbury moved the ball near midfield on a pair of first down runs by Francis before the SCR-I defense held. Chase Cook and Terrill stuffed a third down run by the Salisbury quarterback to force a punt.

Buford took the handoff on the first play from scrimmage and broke a 65-yard run before being tripped up by a diving Trevor Gladbach at the 15-yard line. The touchdown-saving tackle proved big, as SCR-I was unable to punch the ball in and turned it over on downs.

The Tigers got the ball right back when Bryson Orton blew up a running play in the backfield with a big hit that caused a fumble that was recovered by Terrill.

Ryan Slaughter scored on a seven-yard run, but the play was called back on a holding penalty. But SCR-I still found the end zone when Buford broke a 17-yard touchdown run. Dodge’s PAT kick extended the lead to 14-0 with 8:45 left in the second period.

Francis brought the Salisbury Homecoming crowd to its feet on the first play of the next possession as the speedy QB dissected the SCR-I defense for a 67-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 14-6.

That was as close as the Panthers would get.

The Tigers went back to the air on their next possession. Will Fromm connected with Buford for a 37-yard completion. The sophomore quarterback then broke a 13-yard run before hitting Buford on a 27-yard TD pass with 6:06 left in the first half. Dodge nailed the kick for a 21-6 lead.

After Francis broke a 33-yard run to get the ball across midfield, the Tigers’ defense answered. Mason Kliethermes and Grant McRobert tackled Francis for a loss before Cameron Stone came up with a huge quarterback sack to force a Salisbury punt.

Buford produced a near carbon copy of his early long run when he broke through the Salisbury defense, but this time Gladbach was unable to trip him up and the Tigers’ tailback completed the 89-yard TD run with 2:16 left in the first half. Dodge made the PAT kick to put SCR-I ahead 28-6.

That was almost enough time for one more SCR-I score before the half.

After the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the 37-yard line with just 36 seconds left, the Tigers moved into field goal range with a 12-yard run by Fromm followed by a 32-yard pass play from Fromm to Buford to put the ball at the 11-yard line with four ticks left on the clock.

Slaughter took the snap and spun around for an end run that found the end zone as time expired. But SCR-I was flagged for holding on the play to nullify the score and keep the halftime lead at 28-6.

SCR-I took the kickoff to open the third period and marched down the field behind the rushing of Slaughter, Austin Day and Buford. Slaughter capped off the drive with a 30-yard TD run with 7:52 on the clock. Dodge booted the PAT kick to make the score 35-6.

Salisbury’s next possession ended on a quarterback sack by Bryson Orton but the Panthers got the ball back on SCR-I’s second fumble of the night.

Scotland County’s defense came up with a big stand, turning Salisbury away four times from inside the 10-yard line.

After an SCR-I punt, the D repeated the process, again stopping Salisbury in the red zone after a solid drive that resulted in no points.

Buford put the exclamation point on his huge night. With 8:23 left in the fourth period the senior again broke through the Salisbury line and broke a 76-yard TD run to make the score 42-6 following Dodge’s PAT kick.

The Tigers’ defense insured a running clock the rest of the game. Jace Morrow made a touchdown-saving tackle on a long run by Zeke Niemiejer. Keegan Beard, Matthew Woods and Jared Dunn all made key stops as the Panthers were halted at the one-yard line as time ran out on the SCR-I victory.

Scotland County racked up 533 yards of total offense on the night. Buford ran the ball 10 times for 273 yards and three TDs. Slaughter had six rushes for 43 yards and a score and one TD reception for 63 yards. Fromm ran the ball seven times for 40 yards. He completed three of four passes for 96 yards and a TD. Buford caught three passes for 96 yards and a score. He completed one of three passes for 63 yards.

Francis had a big night for the Panthers, carrying the ball 24 times for 189 yards and TD. He completed five of 14 passes for 31 yards.

Mason Kliethermes had a big game for the Tigers’ defense, finishing with 11 tackles. Slaughter and Terrill each finished with nine stops while Orton had six tackles and a sack.

SCR-I improves to 3-2 on the year while Salisbury falls to 2-3. The Tigers will host Westran on Friday night.