Knox County had the bases loaded with just one out in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Moberly in a 0-0 game in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament semifinals. But starter Aaron Buford buckled down and struck out Logan Miller and Jacobi Miller to end the scoring threat, and basically end the Eagles chances.

Buford was perfect over the final five innings, retiring the final 17 batters in order.

The Tigers finally got their bats going in the third inning of Knox County starter Isaiah Prebe. Will Pickerell led off with a base hit. Buford walked. Pickerell was caught trying to steal third, but the Tigers kept the pressure on. Gage Dodge plated Buford with a base hit. Will Fromm added a hit before a Knox County error allowed two more runs to score to put SCR-I up 3-0.

Elijah Cooley started the fourth inning with a bunt single. After a hit by Aaron Blessing, Cooley scored on a fielder’s choice by Pickerell. Buford doubled in a run and Dodge added an RBI hit to push the lead to 6-0.

The Tigers tacked on two more tallies in the bottom of the sixth. Blessing tripled and scored on a hit by Buford. Pinch runner Parker Triplett came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Fromm to make the final score 8-0.

Buford notched the shutout, holding the Eagles to just two hits and one walk while striking out 11 over seven innings of work.

He also went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Dodge was 2-3 with two RBI and Blessing went 2-3 with a run scored while Lane Pence went 2-4 as the Tigers out hit Knox County 11-2 on the day.

Scotland County improved to 12-0 with the win.