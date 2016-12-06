The invite is in the mail for Scotland County’s Aaron Buford, who will be eligible to attend the KRES All-Star Football Banquet on December14th after being named the regional radio station’s top all-purpose player on offense.

Fourteen different schools across north and central Missouri are represented on the 2016 all-star team, selected by ballot by 24 area coaches.

Buford joined players from Centralia, Macon, Brookfield, Moberly, Monroe City, South Shelby, Fayette, Westran and Knox County to nail down one of the top 12 offensive positions.