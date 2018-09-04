Bruce Franklin Thompson, 53, of rural Downing, Missouri passed away at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, Missouri on Sunday, December 31, 2017 following complications from a medical procedure.

The son of Joey Franklin and Alice Ione (Reed) Thompson, he was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on February 29, 1964. On June 13, 2014 in Downing, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Lisa (Poe) Bradley.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Thompson of rural Downing, Missouri; children, son, Travis Joey Thompson and wife, Rhiannon of Norfolk, Nebraska, daughter, Courtney Rae Thompson and fiancé’, Bray Lee Anderson of Wisner, Nebraska, son, Kyle Jared Thompson and wife, Desare’ of Norfolk, Nebraska, son, Kalin Levi Thompson and wife, Nikki of Norfolk, Nebraska, son, Trent Roger Larson and wife, Kylee of Norfolk, Nebraska, son, Daniel Thompson of Billings, Montana, daughter, Taylor Hernandez of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two stepsons, Michael Bradley of Lake Havasu City, Arizona and Timothy Bradley (Amanda) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one brother, James Thompson of Glendale, Arizona; one sister, Rene Weckerly and husband, Scott of Apache Junction, Arizona; his mother-in-law, Treva Poe of Scottsdale, Arizona; 3 brothers-in-law, Garry Poe (Lezlea) of Downing, Missouri, Bruce Poe (Andrea) of Columbia, Missouri and Garen Poe (Michelle) of Scottsdale, Arizona; one sister-in-law, Lori Pitts (Bill) of Parker, Colorado; nieces and nephews and other family members.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and one step-son Coy Anthony Bradley on May 30, 2014.

Bruce was a lifetime Rodeo Cowboy and Rancher. He rode bucking bulls, was a bullfighter and competed in roping and other events of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association as well as the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. He was a current cardholder of both associations at the time of his death. He and Lisa moved to Downing, Missouri in 2014 to continue their dream of raising roping, barrel and ranch horses. They owned bucking bulls and bucking horses and held rodeos in their arena at their ranch in Downing, Missouri.

Bruce was known for his fun-loving spirit and sense of humor. He loved to make people smile and laugh and could clown around often. He had a huge heart and he trained his horses with a tender touch and showed his love of God through everything he did.

Bruce continued his gift of life through the Midwest Transplant Network. Cremation services were provided by Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life was held in Downing, Missouri at the ranch on August 11, 2018 with Brenda Swedberg-Bruner officiating. Music selections were “Dancing in the Sky” by Dani and Lizzy and “Heaven Was Needing A Hero” by Jo Dee Messina and “Butterfly Kisses” from a recording sang by Bruce himself. The poem Butterfly Kisses by John F. Conner was read.