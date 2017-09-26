Take a drive south of Memphis and you can definitely find plenty of rural scenery. Starting next week, shoppers will also be able to enjoy their own “Country View” as the region’s newest business, the County View Store will be officially opening for business on October 6th.

Located three miles south of Memphis on Highway 15, Country View Store will offer a wide variety of products, ranging from children’s and men’s clothing and gift items to bulk foods and homemade quilts.

“Our goal is to offer items that shoppers wouldn’t find just anywhere,” said the store owner. “The inventory will regularly be adjusting as we try to add more and more of those items that before had been hard for local customers to find.”

Initially that inventory will feature, toys, baby items and a wide variety of children’s clothing. Other aisles are filled with men’s clothing, gift items, home decor and decorating materials, craft items and much more. Country View Store will also feature school supplies, crafting materials and even hand-made quilts..

A full line of bulk foods will be available as well as a cooler and frozen food section.

“We will feature plenty of fresh baked goods as well,” said the store owner, with that particular inventory expanding even further on weekends.

Next spring the store will feature a greenhouse with bedding plants and flowers from Burkholder’s Greenhouse as well as seeds and other gardening materials.

Country View Store will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Patrons will be treated to free coffee daily as well as baked goods samples.

A special grand opening is being planned for later in the month.