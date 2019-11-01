HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, November 4, MoDOT will be doing bridge maintenance on Route B over North Fork River in Scotland County. The road will be closed from Route JJ to Route CC between 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists will need to use alternate routes during this times. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.