Weather permitting, September 17, MoDOT will be doing bridge maintenance work on Missouri Route 15 over the South Wyaconda River located in Scotland County.

The road will be reduced to one lane traffic beginning at Route BB continuing south for two tenths of a mile from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays and will need to use caution when traveling through the work zones during these times or will need to use alternate routes. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org to receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.