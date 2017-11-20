Brayden James Coon age 15½ months and Jacob William Coon age 3 of Baring, MO passed away Tuesday morning November 20, 2018, at their home in Baring as the result of a fire.

Brayden was born August 9, 2017, and Jacob was born January 16, 2015, they were the children of Aaron and Rebecca Harper Coon.

They are survived by their parents, Aaron and Rebecca Coon of Baring, MO, their siblings Ericka Marple and Chase Martin both of Baring, grandmother Teresa Harper, of Baring, MO, great grandmother Mary Jacobs of Baring, MO, three aunts Rosemary Coon and Karen Coon of Trenton, MO and Kathy Coon of Milan, MO, five uncles, Josh Harper of Memphis, MO, Timothy Hibbets of Iowa, Jesse (Pamela) Coon of Hunnewell, MO, Larry Coon of Milan, MO, and Jonathan (Crystal) Coon of LaBelle, MO, and numerous cousins. They were preceded in death by their grandparents, Paul Hollon, David (Jim) Davis, John Harper, Gary and Susan Coon, and uncles Phillip Hibbets and Travis Coon.

Brayden loved to ride his little pony inside and Jacob loved to ride his bicycle and play with his wagon. Both loved staying up late and eating popcorn with mommy and daddy. Both were mommy’s boys when she was home. They were always happy, playful, cheerful, outgoing and loved the outdoors. Both of the little Angels will be missed by the entire family. Their life wasn’t nearly long enough but they brought so much happiness to everyone that met them.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, 2018, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Pastor Leon Buford assisted by Pastor Paul Burton will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Gorin Cemetery.

Music will be One Day At A Time, Daddy’s Hands, Brotherly Love, Angels Among Us and One More Day.

Casket bearers will be Shane Poston, David Poston, J.R. Howe, Josh Harper, Jesse Coon, Billy Davis and Matt Lake.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. till 12 noon at the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials may be made to the Coon Family and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.