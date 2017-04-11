The Scotland County track teams were in action Tuesday, April 4th at the Palmyra Invitational hosted by Culver-Stockton College in Canton.

Maddie Brassfield led the Lady Tigers with a third place finish in the 800-meter run. She also was part of the 4×400 relay team with Katelyn Talbert, Katie Feeney and Khloe Hamlin, which finished fourth.

Talbert took fourth place in the 400-meter dash while Abby Blessing finished third in the high jump. Haley Darcy was fourth in the javelin while Hamlin was fifth in the triple jump.

The 4×200 relay team of Talbert, Hamlin, Feeney and Kaitlin McMinn was eighth.

Grant McRobert led the boys team with a fourth place finish in the shot put. Bryson Orton finished fifth in the discus.

The 4×200 relay team of Mason Kliethermes, Riley Kliethermes, Eric Yarbrough and Travis Shannan was seventh. The 4×400 relay team of Ryan Miller, R. Kliethermes, Yarbrough and Shannan was eighth.