Mitch and Kelly Monaghan Bass of Stockton, Missouri and Brian Bittner of Belton, Missouri are happy to announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Kyla Elizabeth to Jason Bradley, son of Ronda and Patrick Kirchner of Kahoka, Missouri and Mark Bradley of Gilbert, Arizona. Kyla is a 2007 graduate of Belton High School and works as a Marketing Manager for the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri. Jason graduated from Scotland County R-1 in 2000. He is the Production Manager at the Kansas City Power & Light District. Kyla is the granddaughter of Alice Monaghan and Shirley and the late Robert Bittner of Belton, Missouri. Jason is the grandson of Doris Orton and the late Derill and Faye Bradley of Memphis. A September 2017 wedding is planned at the Red Barn Farm in Weston, Missouri.