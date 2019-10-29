Starting in 1764, Great Britain enacted a series of measures aimed at raising revenue from its thirteen colonies. Many of those measures, including the Sugar Act, Stamp Act and Townsend Acts generated fierce resentment among the colonists, who protested against “taxation without representation”. Boston, the site of the 1770 Boston Massacre and the 1773 Boston Tea Party, was one of the main points of resistance. King George III of Britain ramped up the Military presence there, and in June 1774 he shut down the city’s harbor until colonists paid for the tea dumped overboard the previous year. Soon after, the British Parliament declared that Massachusetts was in open rebellion. Also, Paul Revere never shouted the legendary phrase later attributed to him (“The British are coming!”.) as he passed from town to town during the midnight ride on April 18, 1775. The operation was meant to be conducted as quietly as possible since scores of British troops were hiding out in the Massachusetts countryside. Furthermore, colonial Americans at that time considered themselves British.