The Scotland County R-I Booster Club, with the support of several area businesses, will be upgrading the backstop at the SCR-I softball field, located east of the elementary school.

The planned improvement will match the backstop installed last year at the SCR-I baseball field.

Kevin Fromm and his sports equipment business will be donating the time to install the new mesh backstop to replace the old chain-link fence behind home plate at the softball field. Tri-County Electric Cooperative and Mike Scheib of NEMO Power will be providing the pole setting and installation free of charge for the community project.

The SCR-I School District has received financial funding for the project in part from the booster club and other supporters, such as the City of Memphis, which utilizes the field for its summer Little League program.

The project will also be funded by advertising revenue. A total of 16 -foot by 8- advertising banners will be placed on the backstop. The advertising cost is $1,000. There are also three 2×4 spaces available for $500. The sponsorship is good for the lifetime of the backstop.

If you are interested in participating, contact any SCR-I booster club member or call 660-341-3356.

Work on the project is expected to begin in July and be completed in time for the 2018 SCR-I softball season in August.