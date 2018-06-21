A utilities service accident Friday morning knocked out power in a portion of the City of Memphis for approximately five hours.

According to city officials, municipal utilities workers were working at a commercial site on the north edge of town at around 10:30 a.m. when the city’s boom truck make contact with one phase of the 12470/7200 circuit and a ground on a secondary service drop.

This accident caused a circuit breaker at the substation at the light plant to ultimately lockout.

No one was injured in the accident.

Following a safety inspection of the system, the breaker was restored, returning power to the city’s electric plant. At this time, two additional circuits were identified as being tripped by the accident. One of the two circuits was able to be restored at that time, but the power outage continued for a portion of town as the second circuit was unable to be immediately restored.

The work crews were able to restore power to the municipal water plant, a top priority, at around 2:30 p.m. and ultimately brought the remainder of town back on line at around 3:30 p.m.

The city encountered a second power outage on Tuesday, June 19th as the result of stormy weather A downed tree limb knocked out power in part of town for approximately an hour in the afternoon.