Work was completed last week to reshape the infield and improve drainage on the Scotland County R-I high school baseball diamond. Similar work is scheduled for the softball field at the school and at the Johnson Park ball field.

The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, June 13, 2019. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with four members present. Cole Tippett joined open session at 6:05 p.m., George Koontz joined open session at 6:10 p.m., and Jamie Triplett was absent.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 6-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Regular Meeting Minutes from May 8th.

Athletic & Coaches Handbook

2019-20 Career Ladder Handbook

Declare Surplus Items – computers and old softball scoreboard

Approve Updated Sub List

Nominate George Koontz as a candidate for MSBA Delegate.

Financial Update

Superintendent Ryan Bergeson reported year-to-date (YTD) revenuesfor the district at $6,704,760.55 and YTD expenses of $6,079,776.01.

“This leaves us with a surplus of $624,984.54 at the end of May, 2019,” he told the board. “The budget surplus will level out as we still have June and July payrolls as well as summer school, career ladder, and extended school year payrolls, and end-of-year expenses. We will also receive some revenues in June. We will monitor our financial situation closely as we finish out the fiscal year.

Salary Proposal

The Board voted 6-0 to accept the salary committee proposal. The district will now contribute $525 per month or $6,300 annually for employee health insurance coverage, an increase of $300 a year from last year’s premium costs.

Health savings accounts (HSA) will be offered for higher deductible policies. A contribution of $113.66 will be paid for the HSA $6,550 deductible plan or a $64.34 contribution for the HSA $4,000 deductible plan. Employees may also opt into the $2,500 PPO deductible plan, with a $169.91 employee contribution required monthly. The plan also includes district funded vision insurance and district funded life insurance of $25,000.

The base salary will increase from $31,000 to $31,620 in 2019-20. The proposal also will give all returning eligible certified employees a step on the salary schedule. That combined with the base raise will result in a net salary increase of 2.76%.

The proposal all allows for the continuation of the district funded career ladder which adds $1,000 in incentives for staff meeting step one, $2,000 at step two and $3,500 at step three. The additional services cost the district approximately $100,000 a year in added salary.

The non-certified salary schedules also included a minimum 2.76% increase to the base salary or an increase that aligns with the new minimum wage laws and all returning noncertified employees were given a step on the salary schedule.

Para Professionals will continue to be paid on 1350 yearly hours for the required 172 school days, plus two personal days and six holidays and will be expected to attend the six additional Professional Development Days as assigned on the 18-19 school calendar at the discretion of the administration. Contract time is from 7:50 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

The salary proposal also included a raise for the non-certified substitute rate to $70 a day while also offering an up to $500 employee bonus for perfect attendance that includes $200 employee bonus for each semester with perfect attendance and an additional $100 bonus for perfect attendance for the entire school year.

The board approved a $500 stipend for every Advanced Placement Course offered.

The following salaries were also established: Food Service Director – $30,360 Salary; Business Manager – $50,000 Salary; Superintendent (Completed Doctorate Degree) – $119,150 Salary; Elementary Principal/Federal Programs (Completed Specialist Degree) – $71,000 Salary; High School Principal – $75,815 Salary; Nurse – $32,500 Salary; Transportation Director – $36,855 Salary

2019-20 Budget

The 2019-20 proposed budget was presented to the board. The revenues reflect a local tax rate that is estimated at $3.6057, using a projected assessed valuation of $70,286,680, and figuring a On Formula Designation on the State Formula.

The budget projected revenues of $6,786,015 with total expenditures, including the salary proposal projected at $7,018,264.37, resulting in a projected deficit of $232,249.37.

“Building and campus improvements, program expansions, iROAR technology initiative, staffing, and the rising costs of operation have led to the projected increase in expenditures for the 19-20 budget,” said Bergeson.

The board voted 6-0 to adopt the budget.

Over-Expenditure Resolution

It is required, by law, that the Board pass a resolution stating the budget for expenditures for a fiscal year be amended to match actual expenditures in each overspent line for the year. The board voted 6-0 to adopt this resolution.

Tuition Rates

The Board voted 6-0 to establish the tuition rates for fiscal year 2019-20. The rate for K-12 tuition was set at $8,500.00.

Bread, Milk, and Grocery Bids

The board voted 6-0 to accept the firm milk bid from Prairie Farms, the bread bid from Bimbo Foods, and the grocery bid from Kohl Wholesale for the 19-20 school year.

New Employee Picnic and Staff Breakfast

The staff welcome back employee breakfast will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. and the new employee picnic will be Wednesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. Both meals will be served in the High School Commons. The Elementary Back to School BBQ will be Thursday, August 14. More information about the Back to School BBQ, Registration, and Orientation will be released in July.

Resignations

The board voted 6-0 to accept a letter of resignation from Don Ryland and Les Richmond.

Bank Bids

The board voted 6-0 to advertise for bank bids for district banking.

July Board Meeting

The board meeting has been set for Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library. This meeting date was selected to avoid scheduling conflicts with the Scotland County Fair.

Open session closed at 7:33 p.m.

Executive Session

Mrs. Susan Burns will be transferred to the position of Title I Elementary Math Coach

The following items were approved:

Minutes from May 8, 2019. 6-0

Hire Edith Lucas as Paraprofessional for the 19-20 school year. 6-0

Hire Scott Goff as Bus Driver for the 19-20 school year. 6-0

Hire the following list of coaches and sponsors: Assistant Marching Band – Chanel Oliver; Drama – Tory Kiger; Color Guard – Schelle Cooley; JH Football Cheerleading – Tia Hamilton; Junior Class Sponsor – Jenna Ward; National Honor Society – Terri Slaughter; National Honor Society – Kara Wickert.

The meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m.